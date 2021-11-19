Timothy Whiteagle

by Obituaries

Timothy Whiteagle, age 70, of Waupaca, WI, walked on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

A Funeral service was held on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, WI. Visitation was from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Burial was held on Monday, November 15, 2021, at the Dekorra Cemetery in Poynette, WI.

Timothy was born on October 14, 1951, in La Crosse, WI, the son of Calvin and Georgina (Greengrass) Whiteagle. Timothy enjoyed traveling, mostly out West in the mountains with his family. He loved animals and had them most of his life, especially racing horses. He was loving and generous, always optimistic. He is known for being good and kind to people, especially to his family.

Timothy is survived by his children, Calvin (Dustyn) WhiteEagle, grandsons, Calvin Finn and Maxus Julius and his daughters, Summer Dawn WhiteEagle and Autumn Sun Whiteagle.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.