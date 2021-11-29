Timothy “Tim” J. Schroeder

by Obituaries

Timothy J. “Tim” Schroeder, age 75, passed away November 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison.

He was born on January 10, 1946, the son of the late Dr. Andrew and Hazel (Dresen) Schroeder. Tim graduated from Sauk Prairie High School with the class of 1964. Tim was united in marriage to Darlene Reible on June 7, 1969, at St. Norbert’s in Roxbury. He worked for many years at the Sauk City canning company and eventually retired from Lakeside Foods in Reedsburg. After retirement he enjoyed driving and working part time for Ballweg/Kayser Chevrolet.

He is survived by his son, Fr. Tait; his two sisters, Jill Volkman and Monica (William) Hellenbrand; brother-in-law, Earl (Sadie) Reible; sisters-in-law, Shirley Kraus, Betty Reible, Doris (Gerald) Boehnen, Delores Reible, Alice Schmitz, Grace Keenan, and Bonnie Reible; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Darlene; his parents; his brother, Fr. Thomas; and his in-laws Arbie (Ruth) Reible, Norman (Elizabeth) Reible, Harold Reible, Donald Reible, LaVerne Reible, Luella (Robert) Blumenstein, Robert Schmitz, and James Keenan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church, Roxbury, with burial to follow in the Church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, with a rosary prayed at 7 pm at Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the new monastery project for the Valley of Our Lady Monastery in Prairie du Sac.

