Timothy Larson

Timothy A. Larson, age 62, of Madison, passed away on January 29, 2022 after a long illness. He was born November 3, 1959 in Madison to Duane and Rachel (Drunasky) Larson. After high school Tim enlisted in the Navy. He worked as an electrician for many years and was a proud member of I.B.E.W. Local 159. He was also a member of A.B.A.T.E. of Illinois.

Tim had a passion for riding his Harley-Davidson. He was a huge Grateful Dead fan and avid Packer fan.

Tim is survived by his sisters, Debra (Randy) Spahn of Sun Prairie and LuAnne (Jeff) Wittchow of Columbus, a brother Chris of Sun Prairie and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Kerry and Daro, and his grandparents, Albert and Irene (Cripps) Drunasky and Earl Sr. and Anga (Mickelson) Larson.

The family would like to thank Senior Helpers, with special thanks to Michelle, the VA Hospital team and Agrace for their excellent and compassionate care. Although Tim had health issues for many years, he always had a positive outlook on life.

Interment will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Hearts Cemetery on Sat. February 26th. A Celebration of Life will follow on Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Nitty Gritty in Sun Prairie.

