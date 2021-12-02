Timothy John Radcliffe

by Obituaries

Timothy “Tim” Radcliffe, age 66 of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at his residence with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the Conway Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tim was born January 25, 1955 in Mauston, the son of Kenneth and Joyce (Finch) Radcliffe. In February of 1979 he married Deborah Jackson in Mauston. He had grown up in the Chicago area, developed a love for baseball, was a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs and attended many of their games. Tim was an avid hunter, fisherman and trap shooter. He was a member of the New Lisbon Sports Club having an extensive hobby with trap shooting and collected many awards and trophies over the years. Tim enjoyed spending time with his family and he dearly loved and adored his grandchildren.

Tim is survived by his wife, Deborah; daughters, Sarah Radcliffe and Shannon (Kirk) Mueller; grandchildren, Kaly, Kendra and Kelsy; a brother, Douglas (Sue) Radcliffe; sisters, Mary (Richard) Strude, Patsy (Richard) Ridout and Maggie (Ken) Cook; and very special friends, Chuck Miller, Roy Bader and Paul Maresch.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald, Michael and Robert and a sister, Donna Pfaff.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the family would be appreciated.

