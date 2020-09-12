Timothy F. Mason

MADISON – Timothy F. Mason, age 74, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. He was born on July 24, 1946, in Madison, Wis., the son of Ellis and Bernadine (Wepking) Mason. Tim graduated from Monona Grove High School.

As a young man, Tim was a third-degree black belt in Taekwondo. With this skill he was able to teach the discipline to others. He enjoyed trying exotic foods and recently began cooking more often. Tim liked watching military movies and documentaries and enjoyed reading about history. He loved airplanes, from building model airplanes to being an aircraft mechanic right after college. Tim was an artist with excellent drawing skills. He could draw anything from birds to battle scenes. He was a very intelligent, yet reserved man. Prior to retirement, Tim worked as an industrial electrician for MG&E for over 30 years.

Tim is survived by his son, Ken (Abby Medis) Mason; daughter, Lana Mason; twin sister, Theresa Rice; and brother, Thomas Mason. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service will be held at BLOOMING GROVE CEMETERY, Pflaum Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, with burial to follow. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.