Timothy A. Pretsch

Timothy A. Pretsch, 58 of rural Spring Green, died unexpectedly at home on January 31, 2022.

Tim was born in Prairie du sac, to LeRoy and Beverly (Walter) Pretsch. Tim grew up and lived in rural Spring Green. Tim’s favorite things were, hunting, golfing, and spending time with family and friends. If Tim wasn’t in the woods, in the fields or golfing, you could find him at the Wilson Creek Shop, shooting the shit with his buddies. Tim worked construction for many years and was currently working with Feiner Construction. Tim also farmed his and his mom’s farm. Putting many hours in the fields and working on equipment.

Tim is survived by his mom, Beverly Pretsch (Andy) of Spring Green; a daughter, Tiffani (Adam) Reno of Lone Rock; 2 brothers, Terry (Jodie) of rural Muscoda, Todd (Traci) of Spring Green; 4 sisters, Tami (Herman) Kaul of Bear Valley, Tracy (Jim) Hatfield of Lone Rock, Tonia (Mike) Hatfield of Lone Rock, Tausha of Spring Green; 2 grandchildren; several special nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Tim was preceded in death by his dad, LeRoy; an infant brother, Allen; paternal grandparents, Reiny and Lucy Pretsch; maternal grandparents, Ken and Harriet Walter; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home at 7:30 P.M. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3:00 P.M. until the time of service.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

