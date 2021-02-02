Timeline: One year of COVID-19 in Dane County

MADISON, Wis.– This week marks one year since the COVID-19 pandemic first arrived in Dane County. Here’s a look at what’s happened since.

January 30, 2020: The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

February 5, 2020: The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the state’s first person with coronavirus. The person was from Dane County and had recently traveled to China. The person went straight from the airport to UW Hospital in Madison on January 30. The person was tested for coronavirus and sent home to isolate. City and county leaders said the risk of the general public contracting the virus remained low.

March 5, 2020: The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommended all travelers from places with level 3 travel health notices for COVID-19 complete a limited self-quarantine for 14 days. A level 3 travel health notice meant the country had widespread, ongoing transmission of the virus. China, Iran, South Korea and Italy were level 3 countries at that time. Current DHS travel recommendations can be found here.

March 10, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County announced a second case of the coronavirus in Dane County. The person had recently traveled within the United States and developed symptoms shorty after. Public Health recommended postponing or canceling all non-essential international travel to level 2 and level 3 countries and domestic travel to states with more than 10 cases.

March 12, 2020: Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency to direct all resources needed to respond to and contain COVID-19 in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommended postponing or canceling gatherings with more than 250 people.

March 12, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County announced two more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Dane County. One of those people were identified during a contact tracing investigation. The other person was a household contact. Public Health said its staff was conducting contact tracing and monitoring all positive cases in the county. Public Health recommended postponing or canceling travel to areas with community spread. If travel was essential, Public Health recommended a 14-day self quarantine.

March 13, 2020: President Donald Trump proclaimed COVID-19 as a national emergency.

March 13, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County announced another person in Dane County tested positive for COVID-19. The person had traveled to a country with widespread transmission of the virus. The person was an employee at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Public Health worked with the campus community to locate any close contacts.

March 13, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County issued the first order in the state, restricting gatherings of more than 250 people countywide.

March 14, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County updated the first order, restricting gatherings of more than 250 people to include places of worship and religious gathering centers.



March 15, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County issued an order to close schools and restrict gatherings of more than 50 people.

March 17, 2020: Gov. Tony Evers closed all schools indefinitely.

March 17, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County announced 17 new cases of the virus in Dane County, indicating community spread of the virus. Community spread means there is no known source of infection, such as traveling or close contact. Public Health recommended staying home as much as possible.

March 17, 2020: All Madison Public Libraries closed. Customers were urged to keep all checked-out library materials until library drop-boxes opened again. Madison Parks, Transportation, Streets Division offices closed to the public, all services shifted online. On-street metered and time-limit parking restrictions were temporarily not enforced.

March 20, 2020: City of Madison reserved four parking spots outside of the City-County Building and the Madison Municipal building for curbside voting. High-risk voters were able to cast a ballot from their cars.

March 23, 2020: Metro Transit reduced service. Metro Transit bus capacity was limited to 15 passengers, plus the driver. Free transit was implemented. Passengers were asked to enter the bus from the front doors and exit the bus from the rear doors.

March 25, 2020: Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services former Secretary Andrea Palm issued the “Safer At Home” order, ordering all individuals to stay at home, non-essential businesses and operations to cease and prohibiting non-essential travel.

March 25, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County announced the first death associated with COVID-19 in Dane County. The person was in their late 70s.

March 26, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County began sharing daily COVID-19 updates on a data dashboard, including cumulative tests administered, current confirmed cases, confirmed case count by age range, cumulative case count by date, and deaths.

March 27, 2020: Madison and Dane County leaders urged people to isolate as the coronavirus continued to quickly spread. The number of confirmed cases was 138.

April 6, 2020: Gov. Tony Evers issued an order postponing Wisconsin’s Primary Election on April 7 to June 9. Later that afternoon, the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to block Evers’ order. The U.S. Supreme Court blocked a federal court ruling and eliminating extra time granted to receive and count ballots.

April 16, 2020: Gov. Tony Evers extended the “Safer At Home” order.

April 21, 2020: Gov. Tony Evers announced the Badger Bounce Back plan, a plan to reopen the state. The plan was made up of three phases. It included efforts to increase testing, contact tracing and tracking the data.

April 22, 2020: City and police officials warned students against hosting annual Mifflin Street Block Party.

April 24, 2020: Hundreds of people protested the “Safer At Home” order at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison.

April 24, 2020: Madison Mayor Satya-Rhodes Conway announced all City of Madison employees were required to wear face coverings during work per recommendations from the CDC and Public Health Madison and Dane County.

April 29, 2020: Madison and Dane County leaders amended the 2020 budget to increase the public health COVID-19 response. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Executive Joe Parisi set aside $694,068 of federal coronavirus aid, relief and Economic Security Act funding, which included $250,000 to support people isolated during the pandemic.

May 11, 2020: The Wisconsin National Guard opened a community testing site at the Alliant Energy Center in Dane County. Free drive-thru and walk-up testing is available to all residents. Tests are processed in the Exact Sciences lab. Public Health Madison and Dane County took over operations at the end of 2020.

May 13, 2020: The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer At Home” order, effective immediately.

May 13, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County immediately issued a local countywide order after the statewide order was struck down. It incorporated the same elements as the “Safer At Home” order.



May 18, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County introduced “Forward Dane,” a plan for a phased reopening of Dane County. The plan uses nine data metrics in three categories, including epidemiology, healthcare and public health.

May 22, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County issued a new order moving the county into phase 1 of the “Forward Dane” reopening plan. The reopening began on May 26.

May 28, 2020: The City of Madison introduced the “Streatery” Restaurant Relief Program, giving restaurants the ability to expand outdoor dining areas onto some sidewalks and streets in Madison. The program began on July 3.

June 5, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County announced an order modification to allow churches to host services at 25 percent capacity. The previous order capped capacity at 50 people. The order was changed after the Catholic Bishop of Madison raised legal concerns.

June 15, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County issued a new order moving the county into phase 2 of the “Forward Dane” reopening plan.



June 19, 2020: Dane County partnered with the Tenant Resource Center to launch a $10 million eviction prevention program.

June 22, 2020: Madison Public Libraries began providing public computing appointments at all locations except the Monroe Street Library.

June 25, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County issued a new order limiting gatherings to 10 people and eliminating standing service at bars and restaurants. Other phase 2 restrictions carried over. The order was issued after a steep increase in positive COVID-19 cases. The seven-day average was 47 cases per day, compared to 17 cases per day earlier in June.

July 1, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County issued a new order liming indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people. Indoor dining at restaurants was limited to 25 percent capacity. Bars were limited to only outdoor service and take-out.

July 7, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County issued a new order requiring everyone to wear a face covering or mask indoors. Children younger than 5 were not included in the order.

July 9, 2020: Businesses and residents started using #MaskUpMadison and #MaskUpDaneCounty on social media to encourage people to wear face coverings.



July 28, 2020: Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced the city would direct $150,000 to pay for rent, utilities, food, transportation and other household needs of immigrant families.

August 21, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County issued a new order requiring schools to start grades 3-12 virtually.

September 2, 2020: Madison Metropolitan School District, the City of Madison and United Way of Dane County announced a Child Care Scholarship fund. MMSD and the city committed funds. There was a goal to raise $400,000 to cover costs for 150 families.

September 6, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County announced a record-number of positive COVID-19 cases in Dane County. 147 people tested positive on September 5, surpassing the previous record of 141 on June 30.

September 9, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County issued an amendment to the previous order, allowing in-person instruction for student with a disability or an Individualized Education Program in any grade.

September 10, 2020: UW-Madison shifted to two weeks of online classes. Students living in Sellery and Witte residence halls were required to quarantine for 14 days due to increase in positive cases.

September 10, 2020: The Wisconsin Supreme Court entered a temporary injunction, allowing K-12 schools to fully open for in-person instruction until the case is heard in court and a permanent ruling is made.

September 15, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County filed a motion to inform the court of additional statues that support a local health officer’s authority to close schools.

October 8, 2020: Gov. Tony Evers issued a new order limiting gatherings. Public Health’s previous order was more restrictive and nothing changed.

October 15, 2020: Madison’s largest Halloween celebration, Freakfest, was canceled. City and County leaders asked people to celebrate safely.

October 15, 2020: The City of Madison launched a financial resources hotline, a number people facing economic fallout from the COVID-19 could call to speak with an advisor about concerns. It is a one-year, $80,000 grant.

October 20, 2020: Madison Public Library reopened all 24/7 book drops. All items sit in a 72-hour hold before being checked in.

October 21, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County announced the department is moving to a crisis model of contact tracing due to high number of cases. Contact tracers did not call every person who tested positive to see who they have had close contact with. Public Health asked people who tested positive to alert the necessary people.

October 28, 2020: Dane County leaders announced the Community Development Block Grant program, which funded projects responding to the pandemic. More than $1.76 million was up for grabs.

November 4, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County announced the county was facing a record amount of disease, with 142 people hospitalized with COVID-19. The City Attorney’s office issued 13 citations for gathering violations.

November 17, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County issued a new order, prohibiting indoor gatherings and limiting outdoor gatherings to 10 people.

November 20, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County issued an amendment to the previous order to clarify the definition of mass gathering. A mass gathering is defined as “any gathering of individuals that are not members of the same household or living unit.”

December 8, 2020: The City of Madison launched Greater Madison Music City to incorporate music into Madison’s COVID-19 recovery planning.

December 11, 2020: The FDA issued emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

December 14, 2020: UW Health and SSM Health received the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccines and immediately started vaccinating employees.



December 14, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County issued new recommendations for schools to consider while reopening. Only school districts can make the decision about whether or not to open following the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling.

December 15, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County issued a new order, allowing indoor gatherings of 10 people and outdoor gatherings of 25 people.

December 18, 2020: FDA issued emergency use authorization for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

December 19, 2020: The City of Madison created the 2021 Healthy Community Food Systems Fund to address food access and security issues. Rhodes-Conway reallocated $268,000 to this program from the 2020 budget.

December 29, 2020: Public Health Madison and Dane County began administering the vaccine to frontline healthcare personnel not affiliated with a healthcare system, hospital or long-term care facility in phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan.

January 11, 2021: Public Health Madison and Dane County issued a new order allowing indoor gatherings of 10 people and outdoor gatherings of 50 people.

January 12, 2021: Madison and Dane County leaders announced a $16.2 million emergency package to help prevent evictions in partnership with the Tenant Resource Center.

January 13, 2021: The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed a new variant of COVID-19 was detected in Wisconsin. The variant was first identified in the United Kingdom and it believed to be more contagious.

January 19, 2021: Public Health Madison and Dane County introduced a new COVID-19 data dashboard with more than 60 elements.

January 20, 2021: A lawsuit was filed to overturn gathering bans and restrictions in Dane County.

January 21, 2020: UW-Madison updated COVID-19 testing guidelines ahead of the spring semester. Undergraduate students living in certain parts of downtown Madison have to be tested twice-a-week. Access to some buildings will be restricted to students who can’t prove a recent test.

January 25, 2021: Adults 65-years-old and older became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

January 26, 2021: The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released details about phase 1B of the vaccination plan. Newly eligible groups will be able to get the vaccine on March 1.



January 26, 2021: Republican state senators voted to overturn the statewide mask mandate. The Wisconsin State Assembly will decide if the mandate should be thrown out.

February 1, 2021: The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced plans to launch an online portal to schedule vaccination appointments.

