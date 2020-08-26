Time to get sippin’: Happy hour is back

A slew of Food Fight Restaurant Group locations are serving up cocktails and apps.

Forget those specialty mixed drinks — we'll take a Tecate in the can. Photo by CC Jacob

Sure, you may have the option to snazz it up, but sometimes the original Old Fashioned is the best way to go. Photo by CC Jacob

Canteen's margaritas pair perfectly with their awe-inspiring taco creations. Photo by Chris Hynes Photography

The elusive, the ever-evolving, the always delicious: Margarita. Photo by Chris Hynes

Bar Corralini slings out classics, like an Aperol Spritz or Negroni. Photo by Chris Hynes Photography



Luigi's Pizza is always pouring new and unique brews by the pint. Photo by Shannon Rajchel











The time has come: Happy hour is officially back at the following Food Fight eateries. Pop by for an adult beverage or post-work munchies on their patios or distanced indoor spaces.

Avenue Club: Dine in Tuesday thru Sunday afternoon for half-off old fashioneds, tikis and draft beers at the Bubble Bar. Get the original — Korbel brandy, bitters, sugar and sour — or snazz up your Old Fashioned with fix-ins like cherry bark vanilla bitters, maple-pecan simple syrup and some orange oleo saccharum. Tuesday thru Sunday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., dine in only.

Bar Corralini: Aperitivo hour means on-draft Negronis and Venetian Spritzes for six bucks at this Italian joint on Atwood Ave. Homemade limoncello, house-infused vodka and rum, and signatures like the chai liqueur-based “Born to Run” cocktail will have your taste buds doing a dance. Tuesday thru Sunday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., dine in only.

Canteen: Half-off margs and tacos? Guess we’ll just have to take advantage of that summertime (er, maybe all the time) combo while we can. Vegetarian tacos of fried cauliflower and crispy brussels sprouts will even please the most carnivorous diners — with barbacoa, carnitas, cod and pork belly are on standby. And there is plenty of patrón to go around. Every day, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., dine in only.

Cento: A salad, entree and dessert for $25 … check, please! Pizzas laden with foraged mushrooms, salumi or Calabrian chilis are on-hand and classics of Negronis, Aperol Spritzes and other prosecco-heavy concoctions fill the happy hour menu. Cooling off with a sgroppino — lemon sorbet doused with the Venetian wine and vodka — doesn’t sound half bad either. Monday thru Saturday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., dine in only.

DLUX: Two dollars off taps and apps at DLUX just may complete your weekend plans. Fried pickles, cheese curds (with buttermilk dressing on the side) or smoked onion dip with pub chips may not be the fanciest accompaniments with your German pils or farmhouse ale, but they definitely are yummy ones. Monday thru Friday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., dine in only.

Luigi’s Pizza: Glasses of wine and pints of beer of all sorts are available at a bargain Sunday to Thursday at this Midvale neighborhood pizza place. The selection of vino pleases Chianti connoisseurs and Chardonnay snobs alike. And Luigi’s house-made sangria isn’t disappointing either. Plus, what soaks up booze better than made-for-dipping dough knots? Sunday thru Thursday, 3:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m., dine in only.

Bassett Street Brunch Club: Bloody marys and mimosas are just the beginning when it comes to brunchy, spiked drinks at this downtown hotspot. Frozen screwdrivers or bellinis can be all yours for $4, and discounted rail mixers or glasses of wine can also accompany your toast, donuts, sandwich or whatever other goodies you sink your teeth into. Every day, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., dine in only.

Eldorado Grill: Forget cheese and wine — we want green chile beer-battered onion rings and a half off Mezcal marg to help us unwind after work. Or pair a starter with a bottled beer or the signature tequila cocktail. Just what the doctor ordered, right? Every day, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., dine in only.

Sam Jones is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.

