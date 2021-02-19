Time for Kids: Recipe for Health discussion on family heart health

Site staff by Site staff

SSM Health’s Wisconsin Region Chief Nursing Officer Veronica Scott-Fulton and cardiologist Dr. Andrea Rock join Chris Reece for a discussion on family heart health as part of News 3 Now and SSM Health’s Time for Kids: Recipe for Health series.

Join us every month as Chris Reece holds these family health discussions on Facebook with realistic tips on how to create healthier habits for your family and answers your questions.

You can also see our Time for Kids: Recipe for Health stories every week on News 3 Now This Morning.

Is there a family health topic you want to know more about? Fill out the form online to submit a topic.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.