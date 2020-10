Packers, Falcons Monday night game will kick off at 7:50 p.m.

Abby Schinderle

Green Bay, Wis. — The Packers announced the time of their Monday game will be changed on Sunday.

The game, against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field, has been moved to 7:50 p.m. CDT.

The time change was caused by the NFL’s decision to reschedule the Patriots versus Chiefs game for Monday at 6:05 p.m. CDT.

