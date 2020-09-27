TikTok fate in the balance as judge weighs app store ban

Associated Press by Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for TikTok have pleaded with a U.S. judge to delay the Trump Administration’s ban of the video sharing program from app stores set to take effect at the end of Sunday.

They argue the move would infringe on First Amendment rights and do irreparable harm to the business.

President Donald Trump has declared TikTok is a threat to national security and that it either sells its U.S. operations to U.S. companies or the app would be barred. TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, is scrambling to firm up a deal in which it would partner with tech company Oracle and retailer Walmart.

A decision on the ban is expected by late Sunday.

