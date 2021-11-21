Tiger Woods video shows golfer is working to get back on the course

by Kyle Jones

Tiger Woods is working towards recovery, following a catastrophic leg injury suffered in a single-car crash in February.

In a tweet Sunday, the 2019 Masters champion shared a video of himself practicing a swing, along with the caption “Making progress.”

Woods can be seen wearing a compression sock on his right leg, which was injured in the crash.

It is unclear when, or if, the 15-time major champion will return to competitive play.

This is the first time Woods has shared an official update on his injury since April.

