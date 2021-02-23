Tiger Woods injured in rollover car accident near Los Angeles that required ‘jaws of life’

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on after a shot on the second hole during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 15, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Golf legend Tiger Woods was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a serious one-car rollover accident in Los Angeles County that required the “jaws of life,” according to the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department said Woods was the only occupant of the car. He was taken to a hospital for his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle suffered minor damage, according to authorities. The crash is under investigation.

CNN has reached out to Woods’ representatives for comment.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

