Tiger Woods says he’s a “game-time decision” for Masters

by Kyle Jones

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Just over a year after a crash nearly ended his career, Tiger Woods is back at Augusta, though whether he’ll play in the Masters is still unclear.

Woods tweeted Sunday that he would be a “game-time decision” for golf’s most prestigious tournament, which begins Thursday.

I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the @anwagolf and good luck to all the kids in the @DriveChipPutt. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 3, 2022

The star golfer was involved in a single-car crash on February 23, 2021 and suffered injuries to his right leg that required extensive surgeries. An investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department found that the primary cause of the crash was driving at an unsafe speed for road conditions.

On November 21, Woods posted a viral video of himself golfing with the caption “Making progress.” Just a few days later, he told reporters that doctors had contemplated amputating part of his leg in the aftermath of the crash.

He made his biggest step in December when he competed in the PNC Championship with his son Charlie. The pair finished in second, with an impressive 11 consecutive birdies in the final round. Woods rode in a golf cart for much of the event.

Whether or not we’ll see Woods in his iconic red polo next Sunday is anybody’s guess, but the five-time champion’s decision will be one of the biggest things to watch over the next week.

The Masters begin on Thursday, and the last two rounds will be shown live on WISC-TV on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. CT and Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. CT.

