Tickets sell out quickly for NFC Championship game at Lambeau

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Tickets for Sunday’s NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially sold out, the Packers announced Wednesday.

The team made 6,500 tickets available to season ticket holders earlier in the day, but sold out quickly. Tickets can’t be resold or transferred.

Tickets to Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field are sold out. 📰 https://t.co/ZKIl7xJqW9 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 20, 2021

The Packers again offered socially distanced pods of two, four or six tickets throughout Lambeau Field for the NFC Championship game this Sunday, the first held in Green Bay since 2007. The team did the same thing last weekend for the NFC Divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams — the first time an expanded group of fans were allowed in the stadium during the 2020 season.

Ahead of that game, comedian Charlie Berens put together a video for the team explaining the COVID protocols in place at the stadium.

No tailgating will be allowed outside of Lambeau Field before the game, and fans are being asked to self-monitor for possible COVID-19 symptoms ahead of the game.

