Ticket sales for 22nd annual Wisconsin Film Festival go on sale Saturday

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Film Festival is set to begin April 2 on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus and at AMC Madison 6.

A release from the festival said it is the largest university-produced film festival in the nation.

The release said the festival screens over 150 films ranging from shorts to features.

Tickets go on sale for the festival Saturday. General public tickets cost $11, while students, seniors and UW System and UW Health faculty and staff get discounted $9 tickets.

Tickets can be purchased at 2020.wifilmfest.org.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments