Ticket prices stay high as Badgers play in second round

by Kyle Jones

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Badgers are still dancing at Fiserv Forum, with a second-round matchup against Iowa State on Sunday. But fans will still have to pay a premium just to get into the arena.

As of Sunday morning, the cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster is selling for $150. That’s in the second deck, far from the action. The cheapest ticket in the lower bowl is selling for $210.

The ticket is good for both games being played at Fiserv on Sunday. Wisconsin plays at 5:10 p.m. and then Texas takes on Purdue afterward. Badger fans could actually pay less to see the second-round game than they did the first. The cheapest ticket for Wisconsin’s match against Colgate went for nearly $300.

As with that game, the Badgers will hold fan events in the Deer District prior to tip-off, including a party at Mecca Sports bar and Grill. The UW Band, Spirit Squad, and Bucky are scheduled to show up at 3:15 p.m.

The party continues tomorrow! 🙌 Badger fans, meet us at @themeccamke in @DeerDistrict • 3:15 PM – UW Band, Spirit Squad & Bucky Badger will be there

• FREE giveaways (while supplies last)

• Tip 5:10pm/ct at @FiservForum INFO > https://t.co/sYiRoOXQ92 pic.twitter.com/PyRzupB6Yg — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) March 20, 2022

