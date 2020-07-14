Thunderstorm start times are trending later. Chris Reece explains

MADISON, Wis. — An Alert Day is in the forecast. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday. Some storms may bring high winds and heavy rain.

Humidity is now starting to build back into the Upper Midwest, along with increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms.

The best chances will hold off until later Tuesday night. This is due to the cold front pushing in the storms moving a bit slower.

This means today itself will be partly sunny, breezy, warm and a little more humid with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

As the front finally begins to move forward towards southcentral Wisconsin, showers and thunderstorms become more widespread later Tuesday night. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of Wisconsin under a slight risk for severe storms in areas west of Madison, and a marginal risk for severe storms for the rest of the viewing area with the exception of the far southeastern counties.

The best timing for storms to arrive will likely be closet to 9 p.m., with ongoing storms through the overnight hours, then off and on into Wednesday.

