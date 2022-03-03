7 second-hand and vintage events happening in the Madison area

Shop and sell children’s toys, baby gear and gently used children’s clothes at the Lil Badger Consignment Sale from March 11-13. Photo by Family Tree Photography Shop and sell children’s toys, baby gear and gently used children’s clothes at the Lil Badger Consignment Sale from March 11-13. Photo by Family Tree Photography

There are quite a few local second-hand shopping events between now and June that will help you revamp your (or your kiddo’s!) spring and summer wardrobe.

Shop Hop Event

The Vintage Shop Hop event is described as a shopping “road trip” and includes 400 locally owned shops in Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Don’t miss this weekend-long event, which includes participants in Madison, McFarland and Sun Prairie. March 4-5, throughout Wisconsin and northern Illinois

Lil Badger Consignment Sale

Shop and sell children’s toys, baby gear and gently used children’s clothes at the Lil Badger Consignment Sale. Items for “newborns, toddlers, preschoolers, school-age, Tweens & Teens” will be available. Check out the website for a detailed schedule. March 11-13, Monona Community Center

Thrifty Market at Garver Feed Mill

Spend your Saturday shopping at Communication’s Thrifty Market at Garver Feed Mill. Resellers will have affordable, vintage options to sift through, most items priced at less than $20. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., March 12, Garver Feed Mill

Just Between Friends Spring Sale

Shop for everything from gently used clothes to videos and books at this year’s Just Between Friends sale. Find affordable options for your family at this weekend-long event. April 21-24, East Towne Mall

Half-Pint Resale

Don’t miss the Madison area’s largest children consignment sale with items for ages 0-12, plus pregnant women, expecting parents and young families. April 29-May 1, Mandt Center, Stoughton

Midwest Vintage Flea

Don’t miss Wisconsin’s largest vintage clothing trade event this year. Madison’s Good Style Shop presents a two-day clothing market with a focus on fashion and a wide range of styles from heritage pieces to streetwear. May 14-15, Garver Feed Mill

The Attic Sale

Get gently used furniture and home decor at Dane County’s largest resale event. Proceeds from the event will benefit parental involvement, reading and home visitation programs for children ages 3 to kindergarten. June 3-4, Keva Sports Center, Middleton