Threshold to close, A Room of One’s Own to move into its space

After six years on Atwood Avenue, Threshold is set to close its space March 31 with A Room of One’s Own taking its location in hopes of opening in June.

According to a release, Threshold opened in May 2015 as a community space. Throughout its six years, founder Efrat Livny aimed to “create a ‘social good enterprise, that, in time, would become fiscally self-sustaining through income from rent, events, and sponsorships.” Prior to the pandemic, 2020 was set to be the year of meeting the goal, but the closure halted the momentum.

With the limited use of the building due to COVID-19, Livney decided to ask the owner of the building to find a new tenant. That tenant ultimately will be A Room of One’s Own.

The bookstore, which has been a Downtown Madison staple for 46 years, announced it was moving at the end of January due to a new development. According to a newsletter from the bookstore, A Room of One’s Own secured a 20-year lease at 2717 Atwood Ave.

There are also options to renew for another 20 years after that. The newsletter says this location gives more stability without the shifting of downtown development.

A Room of One’s Own will start the build out on April 1. In May and June, the store will move to the new location in hopes of opening in June. The staff plans to continue filing orders throughout the process.

“The possibilities are endless and delightful,” the newsletter says. “We adore the small businesses that are enlivening this east-side corridor and are so excited to join them.”

Threshold will close March 31, but Livny plans to continue the organization’s vision and mission. In its six years, the space was home to nonprofits, small businesses, events, art shows and more. Threshold will host a closing ceremony for the building March 20.

“As we bid farewell to our beloved home on Atwood Ave., we enthusiastically welcome a new tenant to the building and the neighborhood,” the release says. “We know that Threshold’s legacy will continue to flow through this wonderful building.”

