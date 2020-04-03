Three vehicles stopped in front of business took off after shot rang out
MADISON, Wis. — A Midland Street resident called 911 early Friday morning, calling in three suspicious vehicles stopped outside of a business near his home.
According to a release, as he explained the situation, a shot rang out. All the vehicles, two sedans and a minivan, took off.
Another community member called dispatch, reporting a single gunshot.
Police found a shell casing. There were no immediate reports of injury or property damage.
