Three teens arrested after allegedly stealing, abandoning car

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – Three teens were arrested Monday after they allegedly stole a car.

Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the car was reported stolen from the parking lot of the Woodman’s gas station on Milwaukee Street at around 1:15 a.m Monday.

Deputies reportedly followed the vehicle and prepared to make a stop. Before officers could make the stop, the suspects reportedly abandoned the vehicle near Venus Way and ran away.

Using a K9 unit, officers were able to find and arrest the alleged suspects.

Two 15-year-old males and a 16-year-old male were arrested and face charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, criminal damage to property, and resisting arrest.

The vehicle was returned to its rightful owner.

