Butler, Dandridge, Robinson to be inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Three icons of Wisconsin sports history are set to be inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame next year.

LeRoy Butler, Bob Dandridge, and Dave Robinson will be part of the 72nd Anniversary Class of the Hall.

Butler, who won a Super Bowl with the Packers, was a four-time Pro Bowler during his career. He was also a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

His most lasting contribution, though, may be the iconic Lambeau Leap.

Butler is believed to have invented the Leap during a game at Lambeau Field in 1993.

Dandridge was part of the 1970-71 Bucks team that won the franchise’s first NBA Championship.

He also won a title with the Washington Bullets and was a four-time NBA All-Star.

The Bucks retired Dandridge’s No. 10 jersey, and he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year.

Dave Robinson captured a trio of NFL Titles with the Packers, from 1965 to 1967.

His Packers teams won Super Bowls I and II.

Robinson was a three-time Pro Bowler and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

He was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1997, for his stellar play at Penn State.

The three players will be inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame in April at a ceremony in Milwaukee.

They will join other Wisconsin sports icons including Vince Lombardi, Bud Selig, and Bob Uecker in the Hall.

