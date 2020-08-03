Three people displaced, one injured after overnight apartment fire

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says one person was hurt in an apartment fire overnight that also displaced three other people in another unit.

The Fire Department says the fire started at about 12:30 a.m. Monday in an upper unit in the middle of the building at 1006 North High Point Road. Several engines responded within 10 minutes of dispatch receiving a call from residents. When crews arrived, they found residents evacuating the building and discovered the fire had been put out by the building’s sprinkler system.

One person from the unit where the fire started was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Damage to the building was limited to the unit directly below the one where the fire started, displacing three people who lived there. The Red Cross is helping those people find a place to stay. All other residents in the building were allowed to return.

The Fire Department says the fire is still under investigation.

