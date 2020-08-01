Three people arrested following vehicle theft investigation, deputies say

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — The Portage Police Department arrested three people Friday night while investigating a motor vehicle theft from the City of Madison.

According to a incident report, officers located the stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Michigan St. in the City of Portage. Once officers attempted to make contact with a man outside the home he ran away. Deputies were able to located the man shortly after.

Law enforcement officials said a search warrant was later issued and officers were able recover the stolen vehicle, distribution and sales of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug dwelling, child neglect, probation violations and possession of other illegal drugs and paraphernalia.

The report said as a result of this investigation, 24-year- old Meagan M. Warner of North Freedom, 34-year-old Christopher E. Aspinwall of Verona and 36-year-old Jesse A. Quade of Portage were arrested.

The Portage Police Department was assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, Columbia County District Attorney’s Office and Columbia County Health and Human Services, the report said.

Anyone with information about about illegal drug activity occurring in and around the City of Portage, is asked to contact the Portage Police Department at 608-742-2174 or Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-TIPS (8477). Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments