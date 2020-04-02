Three people arrested after search warrant finds 8.1 pounds of marijuana, 1.5 grams of cocaine

Jonathan Jimenez, Serena Mcclatchey and Malik Walker (Courtesy of Janesville Police Department)

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Janesville Police Department arrived to 300 E. Racine St. Tuesday at 12:32 a.m. for an armed subject complaint.

According to a release, a resident reported a man pointed a handgun at them during a verbal exchange. The man was later seen running from the residence before being taken to custody. He was unarmed.

Officers ordered all occupants out of the residence using verbal commands. The release said once entry was mad to make sure no one was injured, officers saw suspected narcotics.

Police obtained a search warrant. The release said two handguns were recovered, one was reported stolen through the Beloit Police Department.

Police also found 8.1 pounds of marijuana, 1.5 grams of cocaine, more than $7,000 in cash and various prescription medications.

Three individuals were arrested. Jonathan Jimenez, 24, was arrested on suspicion of probation violation, first degree recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of firearm, endangering safety by use of dangerous weapon while intoxicated, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Serena Mcclatchey, 22, was arrested on suspicion of maintaining premises for drug trafficking and neglecting a child — protection from exposure to controlled substances.

Malik Walker, 23, was arrested on suspicion of possession of THC.

