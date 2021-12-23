Three Packers picked for Pro Bowl

by Logan Reigstad

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Three members of the Green Bay Packers were named to the Pro Bowl roster on Wednesday, the 19th time in the last 20 years multiple Packers have been picked, the team announced.

Wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive lineman Kenny Clark and quarterback Aaron Rodgers all earned the honor, with Adams and Rodgers being named starters.

Rodgers has now been selected 10 times in his NFL career, beating another record of Brett Favre’s days after tying the former quarterback’s total touchdown pass count.

RELATED: Record chase puts Packers’ Rodgers in nostalgic mood

Adams has been picked five years in a row and Clark earned his second nod.

Running back Aaron Jones, punter Corey Bojorquez, cornerback Rasul Douglas and outside linebacker Rashan Gary were named alternates.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.