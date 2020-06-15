Three more dead as percent of new positive COVID-19 tests remains low

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is continuing to see fewer new cases of COVID-19 reported compared to previous weeks.

New data from state and county health officials bring the statewide total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 22,964. Of those cases, 16,558 people, or 73% of those who have tested positive, have recovered from their infections. There are just over 5,500 active cases throughout Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Three more people have died since Sunday afternoon, bringing the state’s death toll to 697.

Monday’s update comes as 2.8% of new coronavirus tests came back positive. On Sunday, 2.6% of new tests came back positive. Over the past two weeks, the percent of new positive cases peaked at just over 4%.

Statewide, 68 labs are working to process COVID-19 tests, and at least 25 additional labs are planning to do so in the future. The 68 active labs have a combined daily testing capacity of 16,668 tests.

Monday’s results come as communities throughout the state continue to gradually reopen their economies. At 8 a.m. Monday, Dane County entered Phase 2 of its reopening plan.