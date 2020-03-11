3 more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin

Brandon Arbuckle

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — Three more cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Wisconsin, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS officials as well as the Fond du Lac County Health Department and Waukesha County Public Health Department made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

The release said a Waukesha County patient was exposed to the virus while traveling in the US and internationally. The patient is now isolated at home.

Officials said two Fond du Lac patients were also exposed while traveling, one through US travel and the other internationally. One of the patients is in a hospital, while the other is being isolated at home.

County health officials said they are working to determine the people who have been in contact with each of the patients to test others who are showing symptoms.

There have now been six confirmed cases in the state. DHS announced Tuesday that a second case was confirmed in Dane County.

