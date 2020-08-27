Three Madison area movie theaters to reopen

MADISON, Wis. — Marcus Theatres’ Palace Cinema and Point Cinema is reopening Friday while AMC Madison 6 will be opening Sept. 3.

All three movie theaters will have enhanced safety and cleaning policies.

Marcus Theatres requires masks except when eating or drinking. They have app and website ordering available. There will be leaning and sanitizing throughout the theater.

Reserved seating allows groups to sit together, but capacity is limited and there will be two empty seats between groups.

At AMC Madison 6, you can also order food ahead of time through an app. Masks are required. Neck gaiters, open, chin bandanas and masks with vents or exhalation valves are not acceptable.

Theaters are at 40% capacity or less. There will be space between rows to allow for social distancing. In auditoriums without reserved seating, give space between yourself and guests.

Hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes were available. Refills are unavailable.

