Three local teachers among finalists for national award

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Three local teachers are being honored for their work in the classroom.

Mark Bussian, Alice Severson and Suzanne Zietlow are finalists for the 2022 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the Department of Public Instruction announced Wednesday. The awards are considered the highest honor that the U.S. government can give science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teachers.

Bussin teaches second-grade math at Token Springs Elementary School in Sun Prairie and Severson teaches 5K-through-fifth-grade science at Huegel Elementary School in Madison. Zietlow teaches third-grade science at Discovery Charter School in Columbus.

Three are joined by Jessica Meacham of Brussels as finalists from Wisconsin. Their applications will be judged by a National Science Foundation committee. A winner in math and a winner in science will be given $10,000 along with a trip to Washington D.C. to be honored.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.