Three local Culver’s locations to donate 100% of profits to help Ukraine

by Kyle Jones

OVERHEARD AT Culver's in Sun Prairie: “I think everyone in Sun Prairie came to Culver’s today!”

MADISON, Wis. — Three local Culver’s locations are stepping up to help people impacted by the war in Ukraine.

The restaurants on Cottage Grove Road, Todd Drive, and in McFarland will donate 100% of Tuesday’s profits to World Central Kitchen.

According to their website, WCK is active in and around Ukraine and has already served 1 million meals to people in need.

