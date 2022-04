Three local breweries named in Top 20 craft breweries

by Kyle Jones

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Three Wisconsin breweries were honored Tuesday, being named one of the Top 20 producing craft brewing companies in America by the Brewers Association.

New Glarus Brewing Co. came in at No. 12, Minhas Craft Brewery in Monroe was ranked No. 17, and Stevens Point Brewery was ranked No. 18.

D.G. Yuengling and Son, Inc., America’s oldest operating brewery, took home the top spot.

New Glarus, Minhas, and Stevens Point were also named in the Top 30 overall brewing companies in America.

New Glarus was ranked No. 21, Minhas was No. 26 and Stevens Point was ranked No. 27. Anheuser-Busch, Inc. ranked No. 1

