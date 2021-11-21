Three juveniles arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle, crashing

by Kyle Jones

CREDIT: Madison Police

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police arrested three juveniles Sunday after they allegedly stole a vehicle and crashed.

Police say four juvenile suspects were seen traveling in the vehicle on US 51 at Buckeye Road when they ran a red light.

The vehicle crashed into another car, then into a traffic light.

All four suspects fled from the scene.

Nearby Monona Police officers took a female suspect into custody.

Police were able to keep track of two additional male suspects with the help of Monona officers and Madison citizens.

The suspects were later arrested.

None of the suspects showed signs of injuries but were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the second car was hospitalized with minor injuries.

