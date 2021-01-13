Three juveniles, 17-year-old arrested on Madison’s north side

Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 17-year-old and apprehended three juveniles Tuesday after a homeowner in the 100 block of Meadow Ridge Lane found them in his garage rummaging through his vehicles.

Authorities said the four individuals fled in a stolen black Hyundai. The stolen vehicle was found abandoned on Westport Road a short time later.

Police said they set up a perimeter and used a K-9 unit to track the suspects. Following a search and thanks to help from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Sun Prairie police, the K-9 unit and detectives, police were able to apprehend the individuals.

The three juveniles were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on various charges, including receiving stolen property and resisting/obstructing arrest. Curtis White, 17, was taken to the Dane County Jail and was tentatively charged with receiving stolen property. He was also booked on outstanding warrants, police said.

