History to be made

by Jordyn Reed

JEFFERSON, Wis. — The first-ever WIAA girl’s state wrestling tournament takes place this weekend in La Crosse.

And a trio of Jefferson wrestlers will be part of the history. Seniors Sofia Brynman-Metcalf and Tatiana Rios, plus sophomore Rebecca Wolfe will compete on Saturday.

The tournament is a one-day event at the La Crosse Center. Championship matches will air on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

