Three injured, one arrested after Beloit hit-and-run

Three people are in the hospital after a hit-and-run, according to the City of Beloit Police Department.

They say it happened just after 5:00, Saturday evening at Riverside Drive and ABC Parkway.

Police say the three victims were on two motorcycles when they collided with a car.

According to a post on the Beloit Police Facebook page, the car then left the scene, but was spotted about an hour later near Pleasant Street and White Avenue.

Police then arrested the driver, an 18-year-old man from Beloit.

All three victims are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigation into the crash is on-going.

