Three individuals cited for road sign theft

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

SPRING GROVE, Wis. — The Green County Sheriff’s Office was notified of road sign thefts in June 2020 and three offenders were cited for theft.

According to a release, road signs were stolen throughout the town of Spring Green in June. A deputy conducted an investigation and was able to identify the individuals.

The release said the individuals were Dakota K. Chamblee, 19, Connor K Shrier, 19, and Trenton M. Sauer, 19, of Broadhead.

All three were cited for theft. The deputy was able to recover the stolen signs.

