Three hospitalized in single-vehicle crash outside Township of Moscow

by Kyle Jones

MOSCOW, Wis. — Three people were hospitalized Friday after a crash outside the Township of Moscow.

Iowa County Sheriff’s officials said a single-vehicle crash occurred on County Road A near County Road F just after 10:30 p.m.

Crews from Hollandale, Blanchardville, and Barneveld responded to the incident. Three people were hospitalized for their injuries, but their status was not released.

No further information was released.

