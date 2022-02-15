Three hospitalized in crash involving Middleton Police officer

by Kyle Jones

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Three people were hospitalized Tuesday following a crash involving a Middleton Police officer.

The incident occurred just before noon at the intersection of Century Avenue and High Road.

Middleton Police officials said an officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash. Two MPD employees and the driver of the other vehicle were hospitalized. Their status was not released.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

