Three hospitalized after two-vehicle crash outside Monticello

by Kyle Jones

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. – Three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash outside Monticello Monday.

Crews responded to the incident in the N6900 block of State Highway 69 just after 8 a.m.

Green County Sheriff’s officials said Heidi Wing, 59, was traveling northbound when she slowed for a turn.

Kayla Andrews, 28, reportedly failed to observe the turn and struck Wing’s vehicle from behind.

Andrews’ vehicle’s airbags were deployed in the crash.

Officials said the drivers of both vehicles sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital.

A juvenile passenger in Andrews’ vehicle did not report any injuries but was still taken to the hospital.

Officials said all three people involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The extent of Wing’s and Andrew’s injuries have not been released.

