Three handguns stolen from parked unlocked vehicles

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — In the past week, three handguns were stolen from parked vehicles in the west district.

According to a release, all of the weapons are in the hands of criminals. Instead of keeping weapons in cars, the MPD’s preference would be for people to keep them in locked homes.

A Scranton Court resident said a weapon was missing Thursday after the pickup truck had been left unlocked. A Sayner Court homeowner had something similar happen Wednesday. Last weekend a person on Stonebridge Drive said a Berretta 9mm was stolen from his car’s glovebox.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments