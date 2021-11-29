Three displaced after fire at Sun Prairie apartment

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – Three people were displaced Sunday after a fire at a Sun Prairie apartment.

Crews responded to a call in the 200 block of Broadway Drive and reported that smoke was visible from outside the apartment.

The crackling of flames could also be heard coming from the attic space.

All occupants of the building were evacuated, and crews used two hose lines to contain the blaze.

Crews from Waunakee, Deforest, Marshall, and Madison assisted at the scene.

One firefighter was taken from the scene for further evaluation.

The Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Company said the building did not have a fire sprinkler system, but smoke alarms were equipped inside the unit.

Officials said that the building is uninhabitable at this time. The Red Cross provided two adults with housing after the blaze.

