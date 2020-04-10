Three counties postpone opening dates for campgrounds

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

WAUTOMA, Wis. — Local health officers for the counties of Waushara, Green Lake and Marquette are postponing the opening of campgrounds.

According to a release, the campgrounds will be closed for as long as the emergency order No. 12 is in effect by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Campgrounds will be closed to all vacationers and campers. The only individuals that are allowed to stay are seasonal site occupants that arrived on or before Thursday.

Any seasonal site occupant that leaves the campground to return to his or her resident is not allowed to return to re-occupy the seasonal site. All seasonal site occupants are encouraged to return to their residences.

