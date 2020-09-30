Three businesses, including Shake Shack, to open at Hilldale in October

Another business, Indochino, will also be opening in November.

October is gearing up to be a big month over at Hilldale Shopping Center as three businesses will be opening.

One of the most eagerly anticipated openings is Shake Shack. The burger chain has one location in Milwaukee, but this will be the first in Madison. A release did not announce the exact date when it will open, but it will be sometime during the month.

Shake Shack’s opening has been delayed due to COVID-19. It will be located across from the Apple Store and next to Ulla Eyewear.

Glitter Workshop, a DIY crafting shop, will be opening Thursday in the former Paddywax location. Naomi Richardson started Glitter Workshop in 2005 on East Johnson Street before moving to Atwood Avenue. She closed her brick-and-mortar business to focus on her expanding family, but continued to plan events while working for other shops.

Richardson decided to bring Glitter back to life after Paddywax closed, the release says. She will be hosting crafting and candle-making workshops, while selling items from more than 50 local artists.

“I’m looking forward to bringing another local business to Hilldale and the opportunity to support so many artists with a venue to sell their work,” Richardson says.



On Oct. 5, Burn Boot Camp on the Metcalfe’s Market end of the center’s Metro Level will open, joining a couple other boutique fitness offerings.

In addition to the three October openings, Indochino will open in November. Indochino is a men’s custom apparel brand that sells suits, shirts, coats and casual wear. It will be located next to Anthropologie.

