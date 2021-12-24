Three arrested on hate crime charges following McFarland incident, police say

by Logan Reigstad

McFARLAND, Wis. — Police arrested three people who they said rang the doorbell of a home and used vulgar language and slurs when a young child opened the door earlier this week.

In a Facebook post, McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin said the incident happened Thursday. Police said the trio rang the doorbell, used vulgar language and slurs when the child answered and then left.

Police identified the people involved and arrested them for disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer.

News 3 Now reached out to the McFarland Police Department for more information, but additional details were not immediately available.

