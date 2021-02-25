Three arrested, face drug trafficking charges after search warrant in Janesville

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

freeimages.com

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police say they’ve arrested three people after SWAT teams served a search warrant Wednesday morning.

The warrant was served on a home at 411 S. Academy St. in Janesville at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The search found three handguns, ammunition and about 170g of individually packaged marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police say the search was conducted after everyone involved cooperated and came out of the home.

38-year-old Alfonso Randall of Janesville, 21-year-old Orion Mitchell of Janesville and 40-year-old Takisha Clemons of Janesville were arrested.

Randall faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maintaining a drug trafficking residence, possession of THC with intent to deliver, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.

Mitchell faces charges of maintaining a drug trafficking residence and possession of THC with intent to deliver. Clemons faces the same charges as Mitchell, but also faces two counts of child neglect on charges of failing to protect children from exposure to controlled substances.

Randall and Mitchell are being held in the Rock County Jail. Clemons was released after receiving a court date for her charges.

