Three arrested after altercation with police at east side hotel

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say multiple people are in jail Friday morning after an altercation with police at an east side hotel.

Police were called to the Best Western just off of East Washington Ave. at 10:06 p.m. Thursday after getting a call about a disturbance in one of the rooms at the hotel. According to the department’s report of the incident, officers who responded said they were met by Christopher Brooks, describing him as “extremely hostile.”

Officers claim Brooks tried to get physical with them, causing them to retreat out of the room. They say the foot of one of the officers got stuck under the room’s door as Brooks repeatedly tried to slam it shut. Once the door was closed, officers heard what they thought was a gunshot inside.

After hearing the apparent gunshot, officers say Brooks and another woman, Amanda Geller, barricaded themselves inside the room with three young children for about a half hour before negotiators were able to get them to come out into the hallway. Police claim Brooks and Geller were not complying with orders, and officers shot Brooks with less-lethal sponge rounds before arresting him. Geller and another man, Reggie Rigsby, were also arrested.

The children were put in the custody of Child Protective Services. Police say the investigation of the possible gunshot is ongoing.

One police officer was also treated for injuries after being involved in a car crash while responding to the incident. The crash happened at the intersection of North Park Street and West Johnson Street, involving the police cruiser and two other vehicles. One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries, while the officer was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Madison police say they will conduct an internal investigation into the crash.

