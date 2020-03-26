Three armed men entered unlocked apartment in suspected targeted home invasion

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Three armed and masked men entered an unlocked apartment on Forest Ridge Way Wednesday at 9:42 p.m., according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

The men said they wanted “the stuff.” One of the introducers pistol-whipped a resident, the report said.

According to the report, it is unknown if anything was taken during the robbery.

The men were described as black in their late teens. One was 6 feet 2 inches to 6 feet 3 inches tall. The others were around 5 feet 8 inches.

All three carried handguns. Police said it is believed to be a targeted home invasion.



