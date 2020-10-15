Three additional city of Beloit employees test positive for COVID-19

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

BELOIT, Wis. — Three city of Beloit employees tested positive for COVID-19, a release said.

There have been a total of 12 city employees that have tested positive to COVID-19 between mid-May and now, the release said.

The three employees are quarantined. The city also conducted contract tracing and notified impacted city employees.

Two employees are in public safety roles, but they both were wearing personal protective equipment. The release said this significantly minimizes public exposure. The third employee did not have public contact through work duties.

The employees will stay isolated until it is safe for them to return to work, the release said.

